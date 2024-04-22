Rainey has averaged 93.6 mph with his fastball so far in 2024, down significantly from the 97.0 mph he averaged over 30 innings in 2022 prior to undergoing Tommy John surgery that August.

In his most recent appearance Saturday, Rainey gave up a hit in a scoreless ninth inning but topped out at 95.1 mph, and he missed out on a decision as the Nationals went on to win in the 10th. The 31-year-old right-hander has been superficially effective since getting tagged for three runs in his first two outings of the year, and he's allowed just one run in his last six innings. His 1.50 ERA over that stretch comes with a 1.83 WHIP and 5:4 K:BB, however. Rainey has yet to record a win, hold or save in 2024, and he might need to regain that lost velocity if he's going to work his way back into a consistent high-leverage role.