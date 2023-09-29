The Nationals reinstated Rainey (elbow) from the 60-day injured list Friday.

Rainey has been on the shelf all year while recovering from a Tommy John procedure he underwent in August 2022. He began a rehab assignment in early August and pitched to a 3.75 ERA and 1.42 WHIP through 12 innings while striking out 13 batters and walking six. Rainey may make an appearance out of the Nats' bullpen before the end of the year, but he doesn't figure to serve in a prominent role as he re-adjusts to major-league batters.