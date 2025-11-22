Tanner Rainey: Non-tendered by Tigers
Rainey was non-tendered by Detroit on Friday.
Rainey spent the 2025 season split between Pittsburgh and Detroit. He was in Triple-A for most of the 2025 season but struggled significantly in a brief sample in the majors.
