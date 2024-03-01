Rainey topped out at 92 mph with his fastball while working a scoreless inning of relief during Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

The 31-year-old right-hander made only one appearance last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in August 2022, but he's healthy coming into camp and looking to regain a high-leverage role in the Nationals' bullpen. Rainey averaged 97.0 mph with his fastball in 2022 prior to going under the knife, but he said after Thursday's game he wasn't concerned about the radar gun readings. "You go back and look at my springs the past four or five years, that's probably harder than I'm usually throwing [at this point]," Rainey said. "I've started springs before at 88-89 mph. The velocity is not an issue... Hopefully from here on, it's a normal spring training, every two or three days on the mound. Being able to work on things while I'm pitching. That way come mid-late March, we're in midseason form and ready to go." Even if he returns to form, Rainey figures to open the season behind both Kyle Finnegan and Hunter Harvey in the pecking order for saves.