Rainey collected his third save of the season in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Diamondbacks, giving up two hits and a walk while striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning.

Called upon to protect a 1-0 lead, Rainey managed to load the bases with nobody out before escaping the jam he'd created. The right-hander has a 0.00 ERA and 4:1 K:BB through four innings to begin the season and has yet to blow a save chance, but Rainey has a long way to go before he should be considered reliable as the Nationals' closer.