Nationals' Trea Turner: Begins rehab assignment
Turner (finger) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Potomac on Tuesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports
Turner has been out six weeks with a broken index finger. The length of his rehab assignment isn't currently known, but he appears to be closing in on a return to Washington.
More News
-
Nationals' Trea Turner: Takes swings off tee•
-
Nationals' Trea Turner: Could resume swinging this week•
-
Nationals' Trea Turner: Given vague official timeline•
-
Nationals' Trea Turner: Yet to resume throwing•
-
Nationals' Trea Turner: Remains without clear timetable•
-
Nationals' Trea Turner: Could return in 4-to-6 weeks•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Ramirez, prospect talk
How worried should you be about Jose Ramirez? That's one of many topics on Wednesday's Fantasy...
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
How does Kris Bryant's move up the rankings impact his trade value? What about Hyun-Jin Ryu's...
-
Call-up Riley brings big power
Austin Riley is the latest big-time prospect call-up, and Scott White thinks the impact could...
-
Prospects: Ranking Hiura, Lopez, Mercado
With three interesting prospects getting the call in recent days, Chris Towers breaks down...
-
FBT Podcast: Worryometer Tuesday
We break out the Worryometer for Aaron Nola and Shane Bieber, rate breakouts, news and notes...