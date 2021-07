Turner went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's win over the Marlins.

The slick-fielding shortstop continues to make an impact offensively and pushed his hitting streak to five games with his second straight two-hit performance, and he has hit safely in all but one of his last 10 games -- with five multi-hit contests in that span as well. He is hitting .333 with a 1.020 OPS across 55 plate appearances this month.