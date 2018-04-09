Nationals' Trea Turner: Swipes fifth base Sunday

Turner went 1-for-5 with a walk, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's extra-inning loss to the Mets.

Despite the fact that he's hitting lower in the order, Turner already has five steals in five attempts through nine games. It's clear new manager Dave Martinez has no qualms about giving Turner a green light on the basepaths, so while the shortstop's outlook in steals would improve if he were hitting first or second in the lineup, he seems well on his way to matching or topping last season's career-high 46 SBs from right where he is.