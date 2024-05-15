Lipscomb went 3-for-3 with a walk, a run scored, an RBI and three stolen bases in a 6-3 win over the White Sox during the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader.

The Nationals didn't record a single extra-base hit in the matinee, but Lipscomb had no problem getting himself into scoring position -- in addition to his 3-for-3 performance on the basepaths, he advanced to second base on a disengagement violation when he induced Chris Flexen to attempt a third pickoff in the second inning. After going 1-for-4 in the nightcap, Lipscomb is slashing .260/.339/.298 through his first 32 big-league games with one homer, 10 steals, nine RBI and 16 runs.