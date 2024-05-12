Lipscomb is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

Lipscomb had started each of the Nationals' last seven games, but he recorded just three hits in 20 at-bats with five walks against four strikeouts over that stretch. Since his April 24 promotion from Triple-A Rochester, Lipscomb is getting on base at a .370 clip over 15 games, but he isn't hitting for much power (.283 slugging percentage). He still looks to be the Nationals' primary third baseman for now, but Lipscomb could be at risk of losing out on some playing time if Washington wants to open up regular work for Joey Gallo (shoulder) when he likely returns from the 10-day injured list during the upcoming week.