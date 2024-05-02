Lipscomb is absent from the lineup for Thursday's contest versus the Rangers.
Lipscomb had made six straight starts at third base, but he'll give way to Ildemaro Vargas at the hot corner Thursday. The rookie infielder is slashing .267/.325/.320 in 22 contests thus far at the major-league level.
