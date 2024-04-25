Lipscomb isn't in the Nationals' lineup for Thursday's game against the Dodgers, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.
Lipscomb will take a seat after going 0-for-2 with a walk and a run scored during Wednesday's loss. Joey Meneses will start at first base in his absence, moving Jesse Winker into the DH spot while Eddie Rosario starts in left field.
