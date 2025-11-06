Nationals' Trey Lipscomb: Sent outright to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Nationals outrighted Lipscomb to Triple-A Rochester on Thursday.
Lipscomb has lost his spot on the 40-man roster but will remain in the organization. The 25-year-old infielder has slashed just .206/.272/.237 during his time with the Nationals over the last two seasons.
More News
-
Nationals' Trey Lipscomb: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Trey Lipscomb: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Trey Lipscomb: Sent back to Rochester•
-
Nationals' Trey Lipscomb: Recall from Triple-A official•
-
Nationals' Trey Lipscomb: Headed to big leagues•
-
Nationals' Trey Lipscomb: Sent to Triple-A•