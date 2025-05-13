The Nationals recalled Lipscomb from Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.
Lipscomb has played some left field for Rochester this season in addition to the infield and will operate in a reserve role for the Nationals. He will likely be up for only a few days while Luis Garcia is on the paternity list.
