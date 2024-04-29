Lipscomb went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and a stolen base in Sunday's win over the Marlins.

Getting the start at third base and batting sixth, Lipscomb played a big role as the Nationals made a stunning comeback from an early 7-0 deficit, eventually winning 12-9. The rookie has been getting consistent playing time since returning to the majors April 24, and he's responded with three straight multi-hit performances to boost his slash line on the season to .292/.356/.354 with one homer, five steals, four RBI and 13 runs in 73 plate appearances. Lipscomb has started all three of those games at third base, while Nick Senzel handles DH duties and Jesse Winker moves to left field. Expect the Nats to continue finding room for Lipscomb in the lineup as long as he's swinging a hot bat.