Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Wednesday that Lipscomb will play a good amount of first base as Joey Gallo shifts to right field, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Gallo has been the team's regular first baseman, but he will receive reps in right field now with Lane Thomas (knee) sidelined indefinitely. Lipscomb will play multiple positions, per Martinez, but he is starting at first base Wednesday in Atlanta and could receive the lion's share of starts there for the time being. The 23-year-old posted a .563 OPS with one home run and four stolen bases over 14 games with the Nationals earlier this month.