Robles is starting in right field and batting ninth Saturday in Boston.

He has started over Nick Senzel in back-to-back games against a right-handed pitcher (both Senzel and Robles bat right-handed), which allows the Nationals to plug Jesse Winker in at designated hitter to improve the outfield defense. Robles returned Friday from a hamstring injury and went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base. At least until the Nationals promote James Wood, it looks like Robles will get to play a decent amount in the short term.