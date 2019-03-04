Nationals' Victor Robles: Showing off wheels
Robles went 1-for-2 with a walk, two runs scored and a stolen base in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros.
Hitting eighth and getting the start in center field, Robles swiped his third bag in three attempts through six spring contests. While it's still very early, the 21-year-old is looking good -- he now has a .308/.444/.615 line through 13 at-bats, and he should be viewed as the favorite to lock down the Nats' center field job over Michael Taylor.
