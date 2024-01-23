Margevicius signed a contract with the TSG Hawks of the Chinese Professional Baseball League in Taiwan on Monday.
Margevicius held a 6.82 ERA between Double- and Triple-A in the Atlanta organization in 2023. The left-hander last saw action at the big-league level in 2021 with the Mariners.
