Margevicius (shoulder) has logged one Cactus League appearance this spring, allowing two earned runs on three hits over an inning while recording a strikeout against the Cubs on March 22.

The left-hander underwent thoracic outlet syndrome surgery last summer, and his one spring appearance marked his first taste of game action since April 25. Margevicius made just five appearances (three starts) for Seattle before being shut down last season, posting an 8.25 ERA and 1.67 WHIP across 12 innings. Given the deeper rotation the team projects to have this season, Margevicius profiles as a likely multi-inning southpaw relief option if he sticks on the Opening Day roster.