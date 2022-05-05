The Mariners designated Margevicius for assignment Thursday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
Margevicius' removal from the 40-man roster clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Danny Young, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Tacoma. After failing to break camp with the big club, Margevicius had been a member of the Tacoma rotation, posting a 12.75 ERA and 2.58 WHIP across 12 innings through four starts.
