Margevicius cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma on Monday.
Margevicius was cast off Seattle's 40-man roster Thursday, but he'll remain in the organization. Over four starts in Tacoma this year, the southpaw has posted a 12.75 ERA and 2.58 WHIP in 12 innings.
More News
-
Mariners' Nick Margevicius: Dropped from 40-man roster•
-
Mariners' Nick Margevicius: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Mariners' Nick Margevicius: Makes return from injury•
-
Mariners' Nick Margevicius: Recovering from surgery•
-
Mariners' Nick Margevicius: Shifts to 60-day injured list•
-
Mariners' Nick Margevicius: Lands on injured list•