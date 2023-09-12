Hicks went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in Monday's 11-5 win over the Orioles.

Hicks was one of three Orioles with multiple hits in this contest. Since returning from a back injury, he's been locked in, going 13-for-28 (.464) with nine RBI over eight contests. He's forced his way into a near-everyday role in the outfield, occasionally covering for Cedric Mullins in center field when the Orioles are facing a southpaw. Hicks is slashing .264/.350/.411 with eight home runs, 34 RBI, 40 runs scored and three stolen bases over 79 contests between Baltimore and the Yankees this season.