General manager Mike Elias said Monday that Rutschman could get called up this season but only "if we're heading toward a possible playoff berth," Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Anything is possible, especially in a 60-game season, but it certainly seems as though Rutschman's chances of debuting this year are quite low given that the Orioles aren't expected to be anywhere close to competitive. That's hardly a surprise, as even a player of his considerable talent needs more than 37 professional games before making his big-league debut. The young catcher's presence in the team's player pool will give him the best possible development environment this season, but it's highly unlikely to lead to anything more than that.