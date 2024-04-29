Rutschman went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Athletics.

Rutschman homered for the second game in a row, doubling his total for the year to four. The catcher also struck out three times Sunday and is now striking out at a 16.0 percent rate. He's added 17 RBI, 17 runs scored and a .318/.361/.455 slash line through 119 plate appearances. Rutschman has maintained more playing time than the average catcher this year, as manager Brandon Hyde has often put him at designated hitter when he's not behind the dish.