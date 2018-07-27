Orioles' Alex Cobb: Baseline quality start
Cobb (2-14) allowed four runs (three earned) on eight hits and a walk while striking out two across six innings to take the loss Thursday against the Rays.
Cobb worked three innings without surrendering a hit, but things unraveled in the fourth inning as he allowed three hits and two runs. He bounced back to record scoreless frames in the fifth and sixth innings, but was surprisingly brought out again in the seventh inning when he surrendered his final two runs. Despite the decent performance, Cobb wasn't deceptive, generating only six swinging strikes. He has an ugly 6.08 ERA and 1.56 WHIP through 103.2 innings, severely limiting his fantasy value.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Gary Sanchez is likely to miss another month, and Kris Bryant ... well, who knows? Scott White...
-
Prospects: Eloy, Vlad closing in?
Eloy Jimenez and Vladimir Guerrero are back to health and back to raking, so are they closing...
-
Waivers: Add Beeks, Tate?
The trades for Zach Britton and Nate Eovaldi may change the balance of power in the AL East,...
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Fade Ray
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-200 rankings for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.