Cobb (2-14) allowed four runs (three earned) on eight hits and a walk while striking out two across six innings to take the loss Thursday against the Rays.

Cobb worked three innings without surrendering a hit, but things unraveled in the fourth inning as he allowed three hits and two runs. He bounced back to record scoreless frames in the fifth and sixth innings, but was surprisingly brought out again in the seventh inning when he surrendered his final two runs. Despite the decent performance, Cobb wasn't deceptive, generating only six swinging strikes. He has an ugly 6.08 ERA and 1.56 WHIP through 103.2 innings, severely limiting his fantasy value.