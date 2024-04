Cobb (hip) had a clean MRI on his shoulder and will throw from flat ground Friday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Cobb has dealt with both elbow and shoulder pain while working his way back from hip surgery. However, he's now set to resume throwing for the first time since April 1. Given his inability to ramp up consistently, Cobb will likely need several weeks before he's ready to return to a big-league mound.