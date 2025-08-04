Cobb (hips) struck out two batters and allowed one unearned run on two hits and one walk over two innings in a rehab start with High-A West Michigan on Sunday.

Cobb has been on the shelf all season due to right hip inflammation, but he was pulled off a rehab assignment in June after experiencing soreness in both of his hips. The right-hander previously had his left hip surgically repaired following the 2023 season, so the Tigers have understandably brought Cobb along slowly in his recovery following the setback. He made enough progress in recent weeks to kick off a rehab assignment with West Michigan on Tuesday, and after tossing two innings in that contest, he turned in another two-inning start four days later while tossing 38 pitches. He sported a fastball that sat around 91-to-93 miles per hour Sunday, with that velocity being about a tick behind his average from 2024. The Tigers are expected to have Cobb continue to get stretched out as a starter during his rehab assignment, though it's unclear if the big club will have a spot in the rotation available for him once he's ready to return from the 60-day injured list.