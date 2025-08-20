The Tigers plan to use Cobb (hips) as a reliever once he's activated from the 60-day injured list, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Cobb pitched out of the bullpen with Triple-A Toledo on his rehab assignment Tuesday, striking out four and not allowing a hit over three innings. The appearance was the eighth of his rehab assignment and first as a reliever. Manager A.J. Hinch said Wednesday that the Tigers want to keep Cobb "stretched out to 30, 40, 50 pitches," so Cobb likely won't be asked to build much further on three-inning workload he handled Tuesday. Cobb has been on the shelf all season while recovering from inflammation in both hips, but he's pitched well on his rehab assignment (1.53 ERA, 23:11 K:BB in 17.2 innings), so there's a chance he can still help the Tigers down the stretch.