Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Tuesday that Cobb (hips) has been pulled off his rehab assignment and will be shut down for a week before he resumes pitching in minor-league games, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Cobb doesn't appear to have experienced a setback in his recovery from his hip injuries. Instead, pulling him off the assignment will allow the Tigers to delay a decision on activating the pitcher from the 60-day injured list, as his 30-day rehab window was about to end. Cobb has made six rehab appearances since restarting his rehab assignment July 29 and has pitched well, posting a 2.03 ERA and 17:7 K:BB over 13.1 innings between Toledo and High-A Lansing. The Tigers are considering Cobb for a multi-inning relief role once he returns from the IL.