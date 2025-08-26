Cobb (hips) could make one more rehab appearance for Triple-A Toledo before being activated from the 60-day injured list and slotting into Detroit's bullpen, MLB.com reports.

Cobb has now made a total of nine rehab appearances, with each of his last three outings coming with Toledo. He's nearing the end of his 30-day rehab window, so the Tigers will need to make a decision on what to do with the veteran. Cobb recently shifted to a relief role with Toledo after previously getting built back up as a starter, and manager A.J. Hinch said the team wants to keep him "stretched out to 30, 40, 50 pitches." The righty will likely serve as a long reliever once he's activated, giving Detroit some pitching depth for the stretch run.