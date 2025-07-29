Cobb (hip) will resume a rehab assignment with High-A West Michigan on Tuesday, broadcaster Dan Hasty reports.

Cobb made three previous rehab starts from late May to mid-June but had to be pulled off the rehab assignment due to renewed soreness in both hips. The veteran right-hander will attempt to make it back to the Tigers at some point during the final two months of the season, but it's no safe bet that it will happen.