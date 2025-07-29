default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Cobb (hip) will resume a rehab assignment with High-A West Michigan on Tuesday, broadcaster Dan Hasty reports.

Cobb made three previous rehab starts from late May to mid-June but had to be pulled off the rehab assignment due to renewed soreness in both hips. The veteran right-hander will attempt to make it back to the Tigers at some point during the final two months of the season, but it's no safe bet that it will happen.

More News