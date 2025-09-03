Tigers' Alex Cobb: Resumes rehab assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cobb (hips) resumed his rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday, pitching around three walks and a hit in a scoreless inning.
The Tigers elected to pull Cobb off his rehab assignment last week so that they could restart his rehab clock. The veteran right-hander is working his way back from hip injuries and could fill a relief role for the Tigers late in the season.
