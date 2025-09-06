Cobb will undergo hip resurfacing surgery and miss the remainder of the season, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Cobb had yet to pitch in the majors this season but was trying to work his way back, as he made 10 rehab appearances (seven starts) and recorded a 1.74 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 24:15 K:BB across 20.2 innings in the minors. Cobb was pulled off his rehab assignment last week but resumed it earlier this week. However, he still doesn't feel right and will go under the knife. The soon-to-be 38-year-old (in October) admitted this could be the end for him in his playing career.