Cobb (hip/elbow/shoulder) has been held back from throwing for the last few days due to soreness in his right shoulder, and he is set to see a team doctor Friday night, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.comreports.

Cobb was shifted to the 60-day IL on April 20 to give him more time to recover from his multiple ailments. He underwent left hip surgery in the offseason and was progressing through his rehab assignment following spring training, but he has suffered another setback with right shoulder soreness this time. Cobb's visit with the team doctor Friday night should give him and the Giants a better idea of the next steps forward in his rehab schedule.