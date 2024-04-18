Cobb (hip) is dealing with mild shoulder irritation, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Cobb is primarily recovering from left hip surgery that occurred shortly after the end of the 2023 season. During the ramp up process, he's dealt with both elbow and shoulder issues that have slowed his progress. Cobb described his shoulder as "cranky," but he did note that he doesn't expect his timetable to return to be affected significantly.