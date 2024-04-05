Cobb (hip) said Friday he's been shut down from throwing for a few days due to some flexor tendon inflammation, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
It doesn't appear to be a serious concern since Cobb is expected to resume throwing Monday, but any arm issue is a notable development as he makes his way back from offseason hip surgery. The 36-year-old's return timeline will be pushed back at least a week, which likely means he won't make his season debut until sometime in May.
