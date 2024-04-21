Cobb (hip/elbow/shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day injured list by the Giants on Saturday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The transaction frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Mitch White. Cobb had been poised for a quicker-than-expected return from offseason hip surgery, but he's been slowed this month but elbow and shoulder issues. He doesn't have structural issues and has already resumed throwing, but being moved to the 60-day IL will allow Cobb a more deliberate pace after he was probably rushed a bit the first time around. The right-hander now won't be eligible to return until late May.