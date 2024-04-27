Imaging on Cobb's right shoulder came back negative Saturday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Cobb was pulled off his throwing progression a few days ago after experiencing soreness in his shoulder, but he doesn't appear to be dealing with any structural damage. The 36-year-old veteran was moved to the 60-day IL last Saturday as he continues to work his way back from an offseason hip procedure, and he's also battled elbow problems during his rehab process. He will be eligible to return beginning May 27, though it's unclear whether or not he will be ready to go by then.