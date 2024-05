Cobb (hip) has been cleared to begin a throwing program, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Cobb had to halt his throwing program last week after experiencing soreness in his pitching shoulder, but tests came back clean and he'll now try to ramp things back up following a brief shutdown period. The right-hander will be eligible for activation from the 60-day injured list in late May, but it's too soon to know whether he might have a shot to be ready at that time.