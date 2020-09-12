Cobb (1-4) took the loss in the first game of Friday's doubleheader against the Yankees, coughing up five runs on seven hits -- including three home runs -- and a walk over four innings. He struck out three.

The right-hander's first start since Aug. 29 went poorly to say the least, as the Yankees took Cobb deep twice in the first inning before he was able to record an out. It's the first time in eight outings he's served up multiple homers, and the rough return to action pushed his ERA above 5.00 for the first time this season.