Santander was removed from Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays due to a bruised knee, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Santander banged up his knee when he collided with the outfield wall and then aggravated it on a double and a slide in the eighth inning before being lifted in the ninth. It doesn't sound like a big concern, and it's possible the Orioles' scheduled off day will be enough rest for Santander. Consider him day-to-day.