Santander is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cardinals.
Santander has been banged up with bruised knee recently and will get a day off Tuesday after going hitless in his last 10 at-bats. Colton Cowser will bat fifth and play left field against Lance Lynn and the Cardinals.
