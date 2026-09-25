Santander (shoulder) will not be returning to the Blue Jays this season, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Santander had been working his way back from left shoulder surgery, advancing to a rehab assignment earlier this month. However, he had a back issue crop up during his assignment, and the Blue Jays ultimately decided to have him get an early start on his offseason training. Santander did not make a single big-league appearance this season and has totaled just 54 regular-season games played in his first two years with Toronto.