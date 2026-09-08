Santander (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Santander will serve as the designated hitter initially and then start playing the outfield again, as the Blue Jays' plan for the veteran is for him to be mainly an outfielder with the big-league club. In two seasons with Toronto, Santander has appeared in just 54 games, including zero this season. He slashed a miserable .175/.271/.294 last season with six home runs, 18 RBI, 16 runs scored and a 25:61 BB:K across 221 trips to the plate. Anything the team gets from the soon-to-be 32-year-old (next month) should be viewed as a bonus. Santander appears likely to return before the end of the regular season.