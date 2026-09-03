Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Thursday that Santander (shoulder) has been facing live pitching this week at the team's spring training complex in Florida and could be ready for a rehab assignment next week, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Santander had surgery in February to repair his left shoulder labrum, but he's given himself a chance to return before the end of this month with his recent progress. Still, the odds are long that he's able to make it back in the coming weeks and contribute offensively following an extended layoff.