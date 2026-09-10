Santander (shoulder) went 0-for-4 with one strikeout for Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday.

It was the first game action of the season for Santander, who got the start at DH and hit third for the Bisons. The 31-year-old still has a chance to contribute for the Blue Jays before the end of the regular season if he can shake off enough rust, and Santander's timeline could be accelerated if the shoulder issue George Springer is playing through proves to be more serious than the team anticipates. Santander's Toronto tenure has been marred by shoulder trouble that led to surgery in February, but he's still just two years removed from a 44-homer campaign with Baltimore.