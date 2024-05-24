Santander went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Thursday's 8-6 win over the White Sox.

Santander's homer was his eighth of the season and first since May 11. He's been battling a bruised knee over the last week, which could explain his 2-for-20 run at the plate over his last five games. The outfielder is slashing .206/.280/.424 with 27 RBI, 23 runs scored, 11 doubles, one triple and no stolen bases over 189 plate appearances. Aside from the knee issue and the occasional rest day, he's been a regular in the Orioles' lineup as the team's starter in right field.