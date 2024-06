Santander went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's 6-3 win over the Rays.

Santander's slow start to the season stood out compared to most of the rest of the Orioles, but he's warmed up significantly. Over his last 15 games, the outfielder is hitting .291 (16-for-55) with six homers and 11 RBI. He's homered in four of his last seven contests and now has a .227/.306/.472 slash line with 13 long balls, 36 RBI, 33 runs scored and no stolen bases over 58 games this season.