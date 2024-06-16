Santander went 2-for-2 with two home runs and four RBI in a 6-2 win over the Phillies on Saturday.

Santander tied the game on a solo home run in the fourth inning then gave the Orioles the lead on a sacrifice fly in the sixth. He later added a two-run homer in the eighth. Santander continued his June power binge, homering for the eighth time in 15 contests this month. On the season, Santander is now slashing .231/.307/.498 with 17 home runs and 42 RBI hitting in the heart of one of the league's best lineups.